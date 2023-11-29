WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • RCMP search for suspect who set fire to home with children inside

    Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fire as arson after a home on Pipeline Road in the RM of West St. Paul burned down on Nov. 27, 2023. (Supplied: RCMP) Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fire as arson after a home on Pipeline Road in the RM of West St. Paul burned down on Nov. 27, 2023. (Supplied: RCMP)

    Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect who set fire to a home in West St. Paul with young children inside.

    Mounties said video surveillance showed a vehicle driving up to a home on Pipeline Road in the Rural Municipality of West St. Paul on Monday morning. According to police, the person stopped the vehicle next to some trees by the house, got out and set fire to the home. They are then seen getting back in the vehicle and driving away.

    Emergency crews got the call about the fire around 5:35 a.m. By the time officers got to the home, it was fully engulfed in flames.

    Mounties said there were 10 people inside the home – including an infant and young children. All were able to make it out safely.

    The home was completely destroyed by the fire, RCMP said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the U.S.

    The Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday it's bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News