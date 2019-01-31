

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP is searching for a 16-year-old girl from the RM of Desalaberry.

Selena Symone French was last seen on William Avenue near the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

RCMP said she was reported missing that same day.

French is described as five feet seven inches, approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing black jeans, a black and grey hoodie, black shoes, and a beige and brown coloured jacket.

Anyone with information on French’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.