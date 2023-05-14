RCMP search for third suspect in Birds Hill Park, two already arrested

Visitors to Birds Hill Park may have noticed an increased police presence there Sunday.

Manitoba RCMP were on patrol in Birds Hill Provincial Park beginning late Sunday afternoon. Officers were looking for three men they believe abandoned a stolen vehicle in the park, and then fled on foot.

Mounties searched throughout the park. Police cars were stationed at park entrances and exits, however people were able to enter and exit normally.

Two of the suspects were captured just before 6:00 p.m. Officers continued to search for the third.

RCMP said there was no safety threat to the public, but warned anyone at the park Sunday evening to lock their car doors and notify police of any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story.