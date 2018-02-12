

CTV Winnipeg





A piece of history was taken from a Manitoba business in early January, RCMP said Monday.

The Mounties said on Jan. 7 a neon business sign went missing from the side of the Stevens Lumber building in Fannystelle, Manitoba.

The sign, approximately five-feet tall and two-feet wide, is believed to have gone missing that day between the hours of 2:30 a.m., and 4:30 a.m.

Officers believe thieves may have used a bucket truck and power tools to remove the sign.

“This sign has been a part of the Stevens family for 67 years and is considered priceless to them,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. “It is considered part of their family history and of the town’s history.”

RCMP asks anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-745-6760 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.