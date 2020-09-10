WINNIPEG -- Morden RCMP are searching for a man who was last seen leaving a hospital in the Winkler area Thursday.

David Wieler, 56, left the Boundary Trails Health Centre and was seen walking west along the railway tracks going towards Morden. Police were made aware of his disappearance from the hospital around 4:50 p.m.

Police said Wieler is about six feet two inches tall, weighs about 250 pounds, is balding with brown hair, and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, a dark coloured hat, sunglasses, and white sneakers.

The Mounties said the search and rescue team was en route Thursday night to assist.

Police are concerned for Wieler’s wellbeing, and are asking anyone with information to call 204-822-5469.