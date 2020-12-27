WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is searching for a 13-year-old girl from Hamiota, Man. last seen on Boxing Day.

RCMP said Kylynn Kasto, last seen on December 26 around 10:00 p.m., when she left a home in Hamiota and entered an unknown vehicle.

Kylynn is described as five-foot-five with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt and a blue jean jacket and was carrying two backpacks, one red and pink with white.

RCMP is asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Hamiota RCMP at 204-764-2345 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.