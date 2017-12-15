

CTV Winnipeg





Powerview RCMP is searching for a teen last heard from on Dec. 7.

Investigators said family of 16-year-old Breanna Lameman last heard from her while she was in Winnipeg.

RCMP believe Lameman is still in Winnipeg.

Investigators believe her to be vulnerable and are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 204-367-8728.