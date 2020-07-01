WINNIPEG -- RCMP are looking for a 16-year-old girl last seen yesterday morning.

On Wednesday, at 12:35 a.m., Nelson House RCMP received a report of a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to RCMP, Mandy Rosie Moore was last seen yesterday morning around 6:00 a.m. walking back from the Wilfred Linklater camp located approximately four kilometres from the junction of Provincial Road 391 and Provincial Road 620.

Moore is described as 5 feet 1 inches tall, with a slim build, has long dark hair and was last seen wearing a "Hustler" hoodie with black pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837, or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.