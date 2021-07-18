WINNIPEG -- Thompson RCMP are asking for the public's help in trying to find a missing 17-year-old.

RCMP said Skylar Mason was last seen on July 9 in Thompson and was wearing a grey shirt, black pants and a black back bag.

Mason is described as five-foot-two and weighs around 150 pounds.

RCMP said Mason was in Winnipeg on July 13 and investigators believe that is where Mason can still be found.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-677-6911 or call Crime Stoppers at 1,800-222-8477.