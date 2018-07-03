

CTV Winnipeg





A 25-year-old man from the RM of Rosser was reported missing on Canada Day, said RCMP.

The Mounties said the man, Benjamin Sveinson, was last seen at home by his family on Saturday evening.

He is described as being six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing black shorts, a T-shirt and a baseball cap.

Investigators believe Sveinson may be driving a grey 1999 Toyota Solara with the Manitoba license plate HUX 323.

Anyone with information can call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.