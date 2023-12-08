RCMP searching for missing Portage la Prairie man

Mounties in Portage la Prairie are asking for the public's help in finding a missing senior.

RCMP say 69-year-old Mervin Esau was last seen Dec. 6, at approximately 5:00 p.m. at his home on 6th Avenue NE in Portage la Prairie. Investigators believe Esau left the house in a white Dodge Ram 1500 with Manitoba licence plate B17055.

Police say Esau did not show up for work that day and has not been in contact with family. They are concerned for his well-being.

Esau is six feet tall, weighs approximately 225 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen his vehicle or may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.