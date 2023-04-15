RCMP searching for missing Split Lake man

Thompson RCMP are looking for help in finding a missing man from Split Lake.

Mounties say the 27-year-old man was reported missing Apr. 6 around 11:45 a.m.

Ranston (Randy) Dick was last seen Monday, Apr. 3. He was returning to Split Lake and was expected to arrive in the community sometime in the evening hours of April 5.

Investigators believe Dick posted a message to social media on April 8, stating that he was okay. However, he has not been seen in person and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Dick is described as 5’11”, 350 lbs, with short dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a back jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.