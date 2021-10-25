RCMP searching for missing Steinbach man last seen in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -

Steinbach RCMP is searching for a man who was reported missing on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Investigators said 32-year-old Artjon Gotting was last seen on Oct. 21 at around 5 p.m. in downtown Winnipeg.

He is listed at six feet tall, around 200 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was wearing a black tracksuit and white shoes the last time he was seen.

RCMP is concerned for his well-being and if anyone has information on where he might be, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-326-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.