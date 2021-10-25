RCMP searching for missing Steinbach man last seen in Winnipeg

Steinbach RCMP is looking for Artjon Gotting who was last seen in downtown Winnipeg on Oct. 21, 2021. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) Steinbach RCMP is looking for Artjon Gotting who was last seen in downtown Winnipeg on Oct. 21, 2021. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories