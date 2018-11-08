

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl, who they say is at risk of exploitation.

Heather Nancy Flett was last seen at 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 in Steinbach. Police received report of her disappearance later that night.

Flett is described as five-foot-seven, 150 pounds, with green eyes and black hair. RCMP believe she is now in Winnipeg.

Police are worried about Flett’s wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or contact Crime Stoppers.