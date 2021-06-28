WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl from Emerson.

Airiel Ferreira was last seen on Sunday at approximately 9:30 p.m. when she left her home.

She was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white runners when she left. RCMP added she may also be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about Ferreira’s location can call Morris RCMP at 204-746-6355 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.