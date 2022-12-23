RCMP searching for missing Thompson teen

RCMP in Thompson are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Mounties say Allyssa Ouskun was last seen leaving her Hemlock Crescent home on foot late in the evening on December 20, and has not made contact with anyone since.

She is described as five-foot-six and weighing 90 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and black FXR winter jacket and dressed in black clothing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909.