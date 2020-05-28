WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a missing Portage la Prairie, Man., woman who was not been seen by her family since the beginning of March.

Officers said they received a report of Helenne Loraine Beaulieu’s disappearance on May 16.

Beaulieu, who is also known as Bee Mckay, is described as five foot eight, 135 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on the right side of her neck that says ‘Broadway’ and another tattoo on her right forearm.

Police said it’s believed the missing woman is in Winnipeg.

Officers are concerned for Beaulieu’s safety. Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers.

