RCMP searching for missing woman not properly dressed for the cold
Magen Spence is described as 207 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 11:22AM CST
The RCMP in Nelson House, Man., are concerned for a woman’s well-being after she left a home, improperly dressed for the cold, and hasn’t been seen since.
Police said they received a report about Magen Spence’s disappearance on Wednesday around 1:20 a.m. Spence, 26, has not been seen since just after 1 a.m.
She is described as 207 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Spence was last seen wearing a sweater with red, black and white on it.
When she left the home early Wednesday morning she was not wearing a jacket or boots.
Foot, vehicle and snowmobile searches have been conducted.
Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 204-484-2837 or contact Crime Stoppers.