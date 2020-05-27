WINNIPEG -- RCMP are asking for public assistance to find a suspect after a woman was kidnapped, assaulted, and left in a ditch outside of Winnipeg last week.

On May 21, at approximately 4:25 a.m., East St. Paul RCMP responded to a report of an injured woman on Pipeline Road in the RM of West St. Paul.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman, who was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

According to RCMP, the woman was assaulted in Winnipeg, driven outside of the city where the assault continued, and left in a ditch. The woman went to a nearby home for help.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Hillary Harper, 33, who has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, and sexual assault in connection with the incident.

Harper remains in custody, and the charge has not been tested in court.

Officers are searching for a second suspect in the incident.

Amy Heinrichs, 39, is wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, and sexual assault.

Heinrichs is described as five feet nine inches tall with a large build. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a large tattoo on her upper left arm, which is pictured below.

RCMP said Heinrichs lives in Winnipeg, but has ties to the Peguis and Fisher Branch areas.

Anyone with information on Heinrichs’ location is asked to call East St. Paul RCMP at 204-668-8322, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.