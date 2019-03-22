

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP is asking the public for help in finding a suspect after a woman reported being abducted in Portage la Prairie, Man.

On March 15 around 2:30 p.m., a 29-year-old woman called RCMP saying she had just escaped from a man who abducted her.

Mounties said their investigation determined that the woman was walking down Crescent Avenue West around 12:30 p.m. when a man in a blue Toyota, that had rust over back passenger wheel, pulled up beside her. Police allege the man, who looked like he was in his 50s, asked the woman for directions and then forced her into the car.

Police said the suspect drove the woman down some back roads, when she managed to convince him to bring her to a restaurant. While at the restaurant , officers said, she was able to get away from the man and get help from a customer, who got her to safety.

The suspect is described as around 50 years old. Police said at the time of the reported abduction he was wearing a grey sweater or hoodie, a green hat and possibly green pants.

Anyone who was a witness to this incident or has any information is asked to contact 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers.