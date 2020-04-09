WINNIPEG -- Yellowhead RCMP is searching for a suspect after a house fire on Rolling River First Nation in December 2019.

RCMP was called to a home on the First Nation on Dec. 17, 2019, around 1:30 p.m.

RCMP allege a suspect went to the home, set the porch on fire and fled the scene.

A woman and a small child inside the home were able to escape.

The local fire department attended the call and was able to put out the fire before it spread to the home.

Officers said a suspect was seen driving away in an older, two-door pick-up truck. They said the truck was a cream/white color and had a dent in the front passenger side bumper and had fuzzy dice hanging from the rearview mirror.

RCMP believe someone in the community has information about the incident and could help in finding the suspect.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact RCMP at 204-848-2659.