Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect, who it said is considered armed and dangerous, wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in Molson, Man.

The investigation began Wednesday at around 7:10 a.m., when police found an abandoned vehicle on Heritage Road near Molson Road in the R.M. of Reynolds.

Mounties said an investigation led them to a residence in Molson, which is located south of Seddons Corner on Highway 44.

Two men at the residence told police they were assaulted during a violent home invasion early in the morning.

Police allege the suspects robbed the men and took off in the stolen vehicle that was later found by officers.

Police said the victims told them three to four people came into the residence, assaulted them, forced them into a room at gunpoint, tied them up, blindfolded them, and gagged them.

Police have identified one of the suspects as Allan Rykle Schnittker of Winnipeg, and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

He`s described as a male, five foot 10 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Schnittker is facing 27 charges in connection to the incident, including: assault with a weapon, robbery with a firearm, and assault causing bodily harm.

Police are reminding people not to approach him.

He’s known to spend time in the Winnipeg, Beausejour, and Lac du Bonnet areas.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about his location or the incident is asked to call RCMP at 204-348-7177 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.