RCMP searching for suspect involved in Selkirk robbery

WINNIPEG -

RCMP are searching for a suspect following a robbery in Selkirk last weekend.

On Nov. 13, around 1:50 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Main Street in Selkirk for reports of a robbery at a business.

Investigators say a man went into a business carrying what was believed to be a handgun, walked up to an employee and demanded cash.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and left.

Police say the man they are looking for is described as white, five-foot-seven and he was wearing a black toque, a black face mask, black pants and a black hoodie.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-482-3322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.