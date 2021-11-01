RCMP searching for Swan River woman, missing since last week

Swan River -

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who hasn’t been heard from since last week.

Brandon RCMP received a report Sunday of a missing 45-year-old woman from Swan River, Man.

The Mounties said Jeannie Marie Thompson was last known to be in Brandon, Man. on Oct. 28 on 3rd Avenue South just after 3:30 a.m. She told her family she was travelling home to Swan River, but she has not been heard from since.

Police and family are concerned for her wellbeing.

She is described as standing approximately five feet tall and weighing 187 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8447 or by sending a secure tip online.