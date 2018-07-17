

CTV Winnipeg





The Oakbank RCMP are searching for two people after cheques were reportedly stolen from people’s mail and then cashed.

Officers said since April 2018 there have been over 200 complaints of stolen mail from Springfield, St. Clements, East St. Paul and Selkirk.

According to the RCMP, they investigated the complaints and discovered that two people were allegedly forging their names on cheques stolen from mailboxes and then cashing them, some of which were taken from the Winnipeg area.

On June 29, the RCMP arrested Brady Laverdure, 29, and Ryan Fortescue, 44. They were both charged with possession of property obtained by crime and uttering forged document.

After further investigation, police said they determined the two had also allegedly been giving false addresses for employment and income assistance. They were charged with nine counts of fraud under $5,000.

Both Laverdure and Fortescue were released on recognizance.

The RCMP is now looking for the public’s help in locating these two people, who are wanted for failing to comply with a court order. Laverdure is also wanted for obstruction of justice.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. To submit a secure tip online go to www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

The investigation is ongoing.