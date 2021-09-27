RCMP searching for two suspects involved in serious Portage la Prairie assault

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba RCMP are asking the public for help in trying to find two suspects connected to a serious assault in Portage la Prairie.

On Sept. 27, officers were called to an assault with a weapon behind a business on Saskatchewan Avenue West at around 12:16 a.m. Investigators said two suspects were seeing leaving the area, one on foot and the other on a bike.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an injured 41-year-old man. Crews provided first aid and when EMS arrived, he was taken to hospital in Winnipeg.

RCMP said the man remains in hospital in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP Police Dog Services were called in and started tracking. RCMP found some evidence and believe the suspects were last at 10th Street and Fisher Avenue.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.