WINNIPEG – Manitoba RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a violent inmate on the loose, believed to be on the Ebb and Flow First Nation.

In a tweet Thursday morning, RCMP said Victor St. Paul, 31, is unlawfully at large following a statutory release. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

RCMP said he may be on the Ebb and Flow First Nation.

RCMP caution the public, saying he is known to be violent and warn people not to approach him. If anyone sees him, they should call 911.

Anyone with information about St. Paul should call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at (204) 447 – 3082.