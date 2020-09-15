Advertisement
RCMP searching for witnesses to August crash
Published Tuesday, September 15, 2020 6:50PM CST
(CTV News Photo James Rinn)
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is asking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a crash on Aug. 21, 2020, on the Perimeter Highway.
RCMP Central Traffic Services was called to a multi-vehicle crash on the south perimeter between St. Mary's Road and St. Anne's Road.
RCMP said a gravel truck was travelling east when it collided with several vehicles that were also going east.
Several people were taken to hospital and later released. RCMP said a child remains in hospital at this time.
If anyone witnessed the crash or the moments leading up to the incident, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-984-6913.