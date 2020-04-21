WINNIPEG -- A 26-year-old man from Dauphin, Man., is facing charges after RCMP executed a search warrant on Sunday night and found drugs, cash and a gun.

Officers with the Dauphin RCMP detachment and Manitoba West CREST (Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team) executed the warrant at 9:15 p.m. at a home on 4th Avenue Southwest.

According to a release, officers seized crack cocaine, a “large sum of cash,” a cash counting machine and a .30-06 calibre rifle, and arrested a 26-year-old man.

The suspect, who has not been named, is facing several drug and firearm charges. The charges have not been proven in court.

He was released on an undertaking, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 23.

The investigation continues.