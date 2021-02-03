Advertisement
RCMP seize guns, gang paraphernalia at Peguis First Nation home
Published Wednesday, February 3, 2021 1:06PM CST
Image source: Manitoba RCMP)
WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers seized guns, drugs and gang paraphernalia during a search of a Peguis First Nation home on Sunday.
According to Mounties, officers with the Fisher Branch detachment executed a search warrant at around 7:55 a.m., seizing two guns, approximately 16 grams of cocaine, Canadian money, and gang paraphernalia.
Officers arrested a 36-year-old man. He is facing drugs and weapons-related charges, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 20.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
RCMP officers continue to investigate the incident.