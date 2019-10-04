The RCMP has arrested two people after finding a large amount of meth in a vehicle in the R.M. of West St. Paul.

On October 4, just before 2 a.m., Selkirk RCMP stopped a vehicle outside a residence in the West St. Paul. Police searched the vehicle and seized nearly one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.

A 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from West St. Paul were arrested and police said charges are pending.

The RCMP continue to investigate this incident.