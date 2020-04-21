WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP have arrested two people after a number of items including methamphetamine, weapons and a truck that was allegedly stolen from Winnipeg were found at a home in Portage la Prairie.

RCMP said officers were called to a residence at around 12:30 pm on April 18th for a 911 call. When officers arrived, they found two suspects with outstanding arrest warrants.

Officers found a variety of weapons including a prohibited firearm, ammunition, mace and a machete. RCMP said officers also seized a small amount of methamphetamine and numerous pieces of personal identification that didn’t belong to anyone from the residence. A truck that had been reported stolen from Winnipeg was located outside.

30 year-old Francis Beaulieu, of Sandy Bay First Nation, is facing more than 10 drug, weapon and fraud charges. He appeared in court Monday.

A 25 year-old woman from Dauphin has pending drug charges against her and is set to appear in a Winnipeg courtroom June 16, 2020.

The charges against them have not been proven in court.

RMCP continue to investigate.