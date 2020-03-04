WINNIPEG -- A man has been arrested by RCMP after a pursuit broke out Monday afternoon.

RCMP were called around 12:45 p.m. for reports that a man was armed and distraught at a home in West St. Paul.

Officers were told the man was threatening violence and had fled in a vehicle.

RCMP found the vehicle near the Perimeter Highway and Pipeline Road.

Officers tried to pull the suspect over, but RCMP said the driver refused to stop and a pursuit started.

RCMP said the driver came to a stop near King Edward Avenue, but then continued driving at which point an RCMP officer shot their weapon, hitting the vehicle.

The pursuit continued, but the driver eventually came to a stop and officers took the suspect into custody safely, with no injuries.

RCMP said firearms and ammunition were located in the vehicle.

Charges are pending against a 29-year-old man. The charges have not been proven in court.

RCMP continue to investigate.