WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating a possible arson after a house went up in flames last month in the town of Riding Mountain, Man.

Officers in Neepawa, Man., were called to the house fire on 2nd Avenue at around midnight on Oct. 10, with emergency medical services and the fire department also responding to the incident.

Police noted the house was fully engulfed in flames, but no one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

Mounties investigated, which led them to suspect arson.

RCMP said that two people were seen in the yard of where the fire occurred on the night of the incident between 10:36 p.m. and 11:28 p.m.

Officers allege the suspects were moving around the yard and close to the house, noting they appeared to try to hide. According to RCMP, during this time several flashes or flames were seen coming from the west side of the house.

Police said the pair of suspects left the area at 11:28 p.m., walking east on 2nd Avenue.

Mounties are asking for the public’s help in this investigation. Officers ask anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to call 204-476-7340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The RCMP and Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating the incident.