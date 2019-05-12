

CTV Winnipeg





Mounties in Manitoba say officers acted quickly when they heard the sound of a shotgun being loaded while responding to an assault at a home in Gods Lake Narrows.

Police say they were in the home Thursday night when they were told another resident was inside a room with the door closed.

As officers approached the door, they heard a gun being loaded. Officers quickly entered and encountered a man standing in the room with a shotgun. Police say they quickly tackled the suspect to the ground, disarmed him, and arrested him.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation for our officers” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP in a release.

“Their quick response and actions resulted in the safe arrest of the suspect and no further harm to any other resident within the home.”

A 25-year-old man from God's Lake Narrows is facing multiple weapon and assault-related charges.

-With files from The Canadian Press