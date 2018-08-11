

CTV Winnipeg





Selkirk RCMP are asking witnesses to come forward after discovering three teenagers with stab wounds at a property on Highland Drive in the RM of St. Andrews on August 10 around 11:40 pm.

Police said they found a 16-year-old boy and 17 year-old boy with stab wounds outside the home.

Officers also found a 17-years-old with stab wounds inside the home.

All three victims were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said officers witnessed about 200 people, mostly underage trying to leave the area on foot and vehicles.

An investigation found the party had an open invitation that was posted to social media leading to a large number of attendees.

The stabbing happened after an altercation between two groups.

Selkirk RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed, taken videos or photos of the fisticuffs to contact them at 204-482-1222.