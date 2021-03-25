Advertisement
RCMP to give details on double homicide in the RM of Tache
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 11:50AM CST
A 54-year-old man and 17-year-old boy, both from Dryden, Ont., were pronounced dead at the scene.
Share:
WINNIPEH -- The Manitoba RCMP will provide details on a double homicide in the RM of Tache.
On Thursday, RCMP said Cpl. Julie Courchaine will be giving information about the homicide at 2 p.m. at the intersection of River Road and Municipal Road 29E.
CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream this event.
This is a developing story. More to come.