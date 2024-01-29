WINNIPEG
RCMP to release details on ‘major advancement’ in historical homicide

The RCMP’s major crime services is set to release information on a major advancement in a historical homicide.

Mounties say they will hold a news conference Monday at 1:30 p.m. to speak about the investigation.

According to police, family will be in attendance. They warn the news conference will contain details that may be disturbing, particularly to those directly impacted by matters involving missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit and gender-diverse people.

CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the news conference.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

