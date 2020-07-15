WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba RCMP will be providing new details on Wednesday on a homicide in Portage la Prairie, Man., involving unidentified human remains.

Mounties found the human remains on June 24 near Baker Street. Police later announced the person was the victim of a homicide.

At this time, the identity of the victim is not known.

Police said the autopsy determined the victim was a man between 20 and 40 years old, with brown hair that was possibly medium length. The man was between five foot seven and six foot two in height. Officers noted the man had scoliosis.

