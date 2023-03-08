RCMP told feds it could offer advice to Winnipeg police on landfill search: document
A newly released document shows the head of the RCMP told Ottawa the national police force could offer guidance to the Winnipeg police on searching a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
As anger grew over the initial refusal by the Winnipeg police to search the site, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki told federal deputy ministers about some of the ways the Mounties could help -- including by sharing their experience searching the pig farm of serial killer Robert Pickton.
"This is in no way a detailed list or plan but it does provide an overview of some of what we can do in this space," Lucki wrote in a Dec. 16 email, obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act.
Winnipeg police had initially decided not to search the Prairie Green landfill, a privately run dump outside the city, for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, whom they believe to be victims of a serial killer.
Jeremy Skibicki, 35, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris and Myran plus two other women: Rebecca Contois and an unidentified woman whom Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.
Police had said searching the landfill for the remains of Harris and Myran was not feasible and that the chances of finding them were low, citing the amount of time that had passed as one reason.
Shortly before Lucki sent her email, Indigenous groups in Winnipeg had created their own committee to figure out whether a search was feasible, and called on the federal government to help. The Winnipeg police said on Dec. 14 they would be part of the committee.
On Dec. 7, Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth told reporters police had not discussed the matter with Ottawa. This week, Winnipeg police spokesperson Kelly Dehn did not say whether the local force asked the RCMP to help and declined to comment, as the matter is before the courts.
The RCMP confirmed Tuesday that Lucki gave the information to the federal government "proactively," as neither the Liberal government nor the Winnipeg police had asked the Mounties to consider how they could help.
The RCMP "compiled information from within the organization in order to be prepared to respond to potential calls for assistance," spokesperson Cpl. Kim Chamberland said in a statement Tuesday.
"At the time, the RCMP in Manitoba had met with community representatives, provincial and municipal officials and Manitoba Indigenous organizations to listen to their concerns."
The daughter of one woman whose remains police suspect are in the landfill said the Winnipeg police should have reached out, "if they felt like they weren't capable of finding these women."
"I wish they would have reached out to the RCMP, the provincial government, federal, municipal -- just anyone," Cambria Harris said in an interview Tuesday.
"It seems it comes down to not only what they claim is feasible, but capability."
One of the ways the RCMP said it could help was by offering expertise from its investigation into Pickton, whose pig farm in Port Coquitlam, B.C., became known as the largest crime scene in Canada.
For more than a year, officers and experts scoured the property for women who disappeared from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, eventually finding the remains of several, after hundreds of thousands of DNA samples and exhibits were collected.
"While the search of Pickton's property began more than 20 years ago, active and retired investigators who worked on the project could be made available for consultation by the Winnipeg Police Service," says the document provided to the deputy ministers of public safety and Crown-Indigenous relations.
It added that roughly 100 archeology undergraduate students from Simon Fraser University had assisted with the Pickton investigation, saying "such a program could work with universities/colleges in Manitoba."
Besides Pickton, the document suggested RCMP members who responded to the 1998 Swissair flight crash off the coast of Nova Scotia, where 229 people died, could be made available.
As for the site itself, the RCMP said thought should be given to having a bus provide daily transportation "as many inner-city citizens do not have vehicle access."
Cambria Harris says she lacks option to visit as often as she would like.
While drawing comparisons to Pickton, RCMP also cautioned that "health and safety" concerns around the landfill "will be present to a much larger degree" than the farm search, citing bacteria risks from animal remains, as well as asbestos and toxic gases.
It also raised cost considerations.
"Cost for excavation alone will be in the millions of dollars, as all the excavation material (40 feet worth) would need to be trucked off site to be sorted. By comparison, the Pickton site investigation cost $102 million at the time."
"(The) Winnipeg Police Service has not (publicly) released an estimated cost, but do have that figure from expert consultation."
Winnipeg police declined to release or discuss the costing this week.
The Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations says it has not received a cost estimate for a possible search and expects to receive one after the Indigenous-led committee looking into the matter finishes its feasibility report and provides recommendations. The committee includes representation from Winnipeg police and the RCMP.
"At various times, during conversations with various agencies involved, loose comparisons to the efforts deployed in searching the Pickton farm were made, but no precise cost estimates were provided," spokesman Matthew Gutsch said in a statement.
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is providing oversight of the committee, which Ottawa gave $500,000 to conduct its study.
Last month, Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the assembly said a search could begin as soon as April, depending on what it concludes.
Harris says the search might take millions, but for Ottawa, "it's pocket change."
"You can't put a price on human life and human remains."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced his resignation from the House of Commons. The Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday
opinion | These are the strategies the wealthy use to reduce their taxes
As tax deadlines approach, one of the top questions on people’s minds is, 'How can I reduce my taxes?'
One month after cyberattack hit, what's next for Indigo?
One month after a cyberattack hit Indigo Books & Music Inc., Canada's biggest bookstore chain is back online, although, still grappling with the fallout.
U.S. investigating close call involving Air Canada flight at Florida airport
U.S. officials are investigating a close call involving Air Canada and American Airlines flights at a Florida airport.
World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant
Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.
Chinese Canadians walk tightrope in political arena amid foreign interference debate
Chinese Canadian figures across the political spectrum say they worry, with varying emphasis, about interference by Chinese authorities, a lack of nuance, racism and the use of the debate to push wedges into ethnic Chinese communities.
Regina
-
Regina city council set to vote on application for $128M in federal dollars for new aquatic centre
Regina city council will decide whether or not to apply for a total of $128 million in funding from Ottawa for a new aquatics centre during Wednesday's council meeting.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.
-
When should you remove your ice fishing shack in Sask.
With the calendar turning to March, many are thinking of spring and with that time of year comes the end of ice fishing season.
Saskatoon
-
'Everybody was having fun': Witness testifies how a family gathering turned deadly for Sask. man
A 23-year-old man from Hall Lake is accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old La Ronge man. He stood trial at the Prince Albert Court of King’s Bench on Monday.
-
'Quite the leap': Gas Prices rise in Saskatchewan
Gas prices are increasing in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon man dedicated to fundraising for neurology department after fourth brain surgery
A Saskatoon man who has had four brain surgeries in the last seven years is now working to raise money to improve the neurology department at Royal University Hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge second man in violent attack
Sudbury police say they have arrested the second suspect the were looking for in a violent attack Sunday at an apartment building on Bruce Avenue in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fire at North Bay motel on Lakeshore Drive
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at a North Bay motel on Wednesday morning.
-
Home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur back on the market with lower $1.6M price tag
The home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, one of the few Montreal homes with a helicopter pad tucked away in the backyard, is back on the market but for a much lower asking price.
Edmonton
-
Growth in Grades 4-9 classes restricting school choice: Edmonton Public Schools
Class sizes are growing at Edmonton Public Schools, with the largest growth happening at the Grade 4 to 9 level, where the average ranges from 23 to 26 students.
-
World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant
Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.
-
Alberta introduces firearms act to counter federal legislation
The Alberta government introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at bulking up in its ongoing firearms feud with the federal government.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario unlikely to meet health-care goals due to underspending and staffing, report finds
The challenges facing Ontario’s strained health-care system are “expected to persist” as a result of underfunding and a shortage of front-line workers, a new report from the province’s fiscal watchdog suggests.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to hold a news conference Wednesday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference in Pickering Wednesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.
Calgary
-
Calgary police seek information on Deerfoot Trail death
Calgary police are looking to speak to anyone who may have more information about a fatal incident that took place on Deerfoot Trail in late January.
-
Calgary, Edmonton to explore potential joint bid for Commonwealth Games
Alberta's two largest cities are exploring the feasibility of submitting a joint bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
-
Rise in protests led to increased enforcement at Calgary city hall, mayor says
On Tuesday morning, inside Calgary city hall, more than 20 security guards, peace officers and police – including members of the mountain bike team – filled the lobby in a show of force while, outside on the street, a handful of protesters voiced their displeasure with the city's mayor.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced his resignation from the House of Commons. The Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
-
More measures set to resolve customer service crisis at SAAQ
The computer glitch at Quebec's auto insurance board (Societe de l'assurance automobile du Quebec - SAAQ) has prompted the Quebec government to put three measures in place to avoid long waits at service centres.
-
Home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur back on the market with lower $1.6M price tag
The home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, one of the few Montreal homes with a helicopter pad tucked away in the backyard, is back on the market but for a much lower asking price.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Labour shortages causing some March Break camps to close in Quebec
March Break day camps in Quebec this week are being cancelled because of a lack of staff.
-
World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant
Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.
-
Ottawa LRT service returns to normal after loose wire
Normal service on Ottawa's LRT system resumed Wednesday morning after a problem Tuesday night led to disruptions.
Atlantic
-
'We will get this right': N.S. announces $58 million in funding for new medical campus amid health-care crisis
The Nova Scotia government is spending $58.9 million to develop the province's second medical school campus at the Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., within the next two years.
-
'I'm just lost': Tenant left without electricity, running water during dispute with landlord
A Nova Scotia woman says she’s at her wit’s end dealing with a dispute with her landlord that’s left her without running water in her home for more than a week.
-
Atlantic Lottery identifies $31 million jackpot winner
It has been a mystery up until now but Atlantic Lottery will reveal the winner of the $31 million Lotto Max Draw ticket that was sold in Cape Breton.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
-
'They got the wrong home': Homeowner shaken after multiple rounds fired at Plattsville, Ont. house
A homeowner in Plattsville, Ont. says he has no idea why his house was targeted in an early Monday morning shooting.
-
An update on CTV's Stephanie Villella
As of Monday, Stephanie remains in hospital with her family by her side.
Vancouver
-
'No showing of property at seller's request': Land value behind $10.5M listing for Vancouver teardown
A modest, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home on Vancouver's west side is currently listed for sale for more than $10 million, but prospective buyers aren't allowed to take a look inside.
-
Doctor’s widow frustrated by lack of specialized equipment for Surrey heart patients
As a family physician, Dr. Andy Jassal often voiced his concerns about the lack of resources he and his colleagues faced in treating patients in a timely manner. Now, it is his widow advocating for better patient care.
-
City of Vancouver determined to clear CRAB Park tent encampment despite increasing services, facilities
The City of Vancouver maintains that the eventual goal is to clear the tent encampment in CRAB Park, despite more than $700,000 being spent to increase services and facilities for those living there.
Vancouver Island
-
4.3-magnitude earthquake recorded off Vancouver Island
A minor earthquake was recorded off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Wednesday morning.
-
B.C. nurses disciplined for 'diverting narcotics'
The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) has placed several conditions on two nurses in the province who were found to be "diverting narcotics" for personal use in separate incidents.
-
B.C. teacher who said he would rip out students' vocal cords reprimanded for misconduct
A Vancouver Island school teacher who told a bus full of Grade 3 students that he would rip out their vocal cords and throw them out the window if they started shouting has been reprimanded for professional misconduct and ordered to complete a course on creating a positive learning environment.