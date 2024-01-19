RCMP: Two people severely injured after The Pas stabbings

RCMP are looking for suspects after multiple people were stabbed in a northern Manitoba town.

Manitoba RCMP said officers in The Pas were called at 3:50 p.m. to the 300 block of Edwards Avenue. Authorities say two people were severely injured.

“The investigation is in its very early stages and police remain on scene at this time,” RCMP said in a release. “People are asked to avoid the area if possible and motorists are asked to be aware of emergency personnel working on scene.

Police say they are looking for a one or more suspects who remain at large.

“The RCMP is asking residents of The Pas and area to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity,” RCMP said in a release.

RCMP say they have not received any further reports of violence.

Authorities are looking to speak with witnesses. They are asking anyone who saw the incident or may have information to contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.