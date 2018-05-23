

CTV Winnipeg





An RCMP car ended up in a ditch after a chase with a speeding pickup truck on Monday morning in Treherne, Man.

According to an RCMP news release, an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop at around 4:50 a.m. of a speeding pickup truck, but it didn’t stop. The officer activated his emergency equipment and chased the truck for a short period.

According to the RCMP, during this pursuit the pickup truck hit the RCMP car, which pushed both vehicles into a ditch. The suspect continued to drive, but then reached a dead-end and ran from the scene.

Officials said the driver was eventually found with the help of a police service dog from Brandon named Genie.

Tyler Lucas Middleton from Grey, Man., was charged with a number of traffic and weapon related charges.

He was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Portage la Prairie Provincial Court.

No one was hurt. Treherne RCMP continue to investigate.