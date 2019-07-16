RCMP want to speak to man who found wandering 2-year-old
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 3:46PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, July 16, 2019 3:56PM CST
RCMP officers are looking to speak with a man who found a two-year-old child walking alone in Somerset, Man., on Monday.
Mounties say around 4 p.m. the child opened the door and left a home on 4th Street.
The little girl was walking around alone for a brief time period, when a family member found her.
The family member told police the two-year-old was with an unknown man when she was found, and police are now asking him to contact the Manitou RCMP at 204-242-2017.
The man is described as Caucasian, 50 to 60 years old, heavy set and bald. Police said he left the area in an older black pickup truck.