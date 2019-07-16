

CTV News Winnipeg





RCMP officers are looking to speak with a man who found a two-year-old child walking alone in Somerset, Man., on Monday.

Mounties say around 4 p.m. the child opened the door and left a home on 4th Street.

The little girl was walking around alone for a brief time period, when a family member found her.

The family member told police the two-year-old was with an unknown man when she was found, and police are now asking him to contact the Manitou RCMP at 204-242-2017.

The man is described as Caucasian, 50 to 60 years old, heavy set and bald. Police said he left the area in an older black pickup truck.