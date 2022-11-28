RCMP warn man wanted for assault is considered armed and dangerous

Manitoba RCMP are warning the public that a 39-year-old man wanted on multiple assault charges is considered armed and dangerous.

According to RCMP, Wayne William Joseph Becks of Dauphin, Man. is wanted following an assault on Nov. 11 that left a woman with severe, live-altering injuries. Becks was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, assault while choking, possession of a firearm while prohibited and uttering death threats. The charges have not been proven in court.

The current location of Becks is not known. Police believe he could be travelling to avoid arrest, and say he might be in possession of firearms.

If Becks is seen, RCMP say not to approach him, but to instead call 911 or your local police detachment.