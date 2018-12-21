

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP is warning Manitobans about an online scam tricking people into providing their Amazon account logins.

The Mounties said people are being sent order confirmation emails for items they never purchased, and are clicking on a button that provides further details about the order.

The screen that pops up appears to be an Amazon login page that’s asking for an email and password, but police note that the URL of this page is not an Amazon website.

Police say if a person provides their email and password on this page, thinking that it’s Amazon, then they are giving their login information to whoever is behind the scam. Amazon accounts often contain sensitive information such as credit cards, addresses and phone numbers.

Police are warning people that if they receive this email to not give login info, and to report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

For those who did provide their Amazon info after getting one of these emails, they say contact Amazon, as well as your bank if necessary.

The Mounties advise that people should watch out for emails that contain suspicious URLs, unrecognizable email addresses, spelling errors, and odd spaces and dashes.