WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is warning the public about a large number of prescription drugs that were stolen from two businesses in La Salle and Stonewall.

RCMP said these drugs may be circulating and may cause serious harm or death if taken.

Mounties said suspects broke into a business on Rue Principale in La Salle around 2:05 p.m. on April 4, stealing a large number of prescription drugs before running away.

RCMP were called to another break-in on Friday at around 5:50 a.m. at a business on Main Street in Stonewall.

"Suspects forcibly broke in sometime overnight and stole a significant amount of prescription medication and fled," RCMP said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Headingley and Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5591, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit secure tips online.