RCMP warn of tainted drugs after six overdoses in The Pas

RCMP are warning people in The Pas about a tainted illicit drug circulating in the area after responding to six overdoses at the same location Saturday night.

Mounties got the first call around 8:45 p.m., responding to an establishment on Fischer Avenue in The Pas. Four men there were found to be unresponsive. Investigators say the men had ingested drugs, possibly ecstasy, believed to be laced with an opioid.

Emergency responders treated the four men with naloxone, a medication used to counteract the effect of opioids. Three were revived and taken to hospital where their treatment continued. They have since been released.

The fourth man was later flown to Brandon where he remains in critical condition.

Several hours later, RCMP were called again about two more overdoses at the same location. Two men were taken to hospital where they were treated and released.

RCMP say a dangerous illicit drug is circulating in the area. The drug is believed to be in a crystal-like powder form, purple in colour, and may contain fentanyl.

Anyone with information about this drug is asked to call 204-627-6204, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.