WINNIPEG -- Officers with the Winnipeg police and RCMP were near St. Vital early Monday morning for an investigation.

Winnipeg police said there was a large police presence in the 300 block of Novavista Drive.

Officers had blocked off some of the roads in the area, but they have since reopened them.

Winnipeg police said they were helping with an RCMP investigation.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

This is a developing story. More details to come.