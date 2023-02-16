Reaching the tipping point: New poll shows the tipping habits of Canadians

Manitobans are being asked to tip more often and for more money, according to a new poll.

On Thursday, the Angus Reid Institute released results from an online survey of 1,610 Canadian adults, asking them about how much money they tip, how frequently they are being asked to tip, and who they think should be tipped.

The poll, which was conducted from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, found that 64 per cent of Canadians reported being asked to tip more often, and that 62 per cent feel that in recent years they are being prompted to leave bigger tips. For Manitobans, 63 per cent said they’ve noticed an increase in the amount they’re being asked to tip and 61 per cent reported an increase in the size of the tip they are asked to leave.

With tip sizes and frequency going up, Angus Reid inquired about how respondents feel about tipping and whether they want to see changes to the system.

The survey found that 83 per cent of all respondents agreed that too many places are asking for tips, and 78 per cent agreed that tipping is no longer about showing appreciation for a job well done.

Despite increasing their tips, the majority of those surveyed said they haven’t been seen an improvement in customer service within the last few years, with 42 per cent saying they go out less because of the added cost of tipping.

Angus Reid noted that it asked Canadians about other tipping options, including the ‘service included’ model, which sees restaurant staff with higher wages that are priced into the menu.

Nearly 60 per cent of respondents said they’d prefer the ‘service included’ model, an increase of nearly 20 per cent since Angus Reid last surveyed this topic in 2016. Thirty-two per cent of respondents said they prefer the current tipping system, which is down 14 per cent from 2016.

The poll also looked into who Canadians are tipping, and who they think people should tip.

More than 70 per cent of those surveyed said they usually tip their hairdresser, bartender, and food delivery driver, with more than 60 per cent saying they tip at a beauty salon and for a taxi. Thirty-four per cent said they usually tip their hotel housekeeper, while less than 30 per cent tip at a coffee shop or a massage. Only three per cent of people reported tipping their UPS/Fed Ex delivery person.

As for who Canadians believe should be tipped, the numbers look a little different.

More than 60 per cent said bartenders and hairdressers should be tipped, while 58 per cent think food delivery drivers should be tipped. Forty-seven per cent of respondents said people should tip at a beauty salon and when getting a taxi ride; 42 per cent believe hotel housekeepers should get gratuities; and 37 per cent believe people should tip at a coffee shop.

Only 13 per cent of those surveyed think people should tip after a massage, and four per cent believe in tipping UPS and Fed Ex delivery people. Eighteen per cent of respondents said none of these professions should be tipped.

For the Canadians who support tipping these professions, many feel it’s sufficient to tip 14 per cent or less. For example, the survey found 40 per cent of people think don’t think hairdressers should be tipped; however, 30 per cent said the tip should be 14 per cent of less, 23 per cent said the tip should be between 15 and 19 per cent of the bill, and six per cent said it should be 20 per cent or more.

As for how much Canadians are actually tipping, Angus Reid said that compared to 2016 people are tipping more.

In the 2016 poll, 44 per cent of Canadians said the last time they ate at a full service restaurant they tipped 14 per cent or less of the cost of the bill; 41 per cent reported tipping between 15 to 19 per cent; and eight per cent tipped more than 20 per cent.

In the 2023 survey, 23 per cent of respondents tipped 14 per cent or less the last time they were at a full service restaurant; more than half tipped between 15 and 19 per cent; and 21 per cent tipped more than 20 per cent.

The results of this poll have a margin of error within plus-minus two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.