WINNIPEG -- The Canada Public Health Agency has released multiple modelling scenarios showing how the COVID-19 virus could impact Canada, and the measures which are necessary to keep the virus under control.

According to the report, with strong control measures, the agency is predicting between 11,000 and 22,000 Canadians could die from the virus in the coming months.

The report said behaviour from Canadians is key to keeping the virus under control, and the fight will take many months.

The report doesn’t break down the number of deaths predicted in each province.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday,, Canada has reported 18,447 cases and 401 deaths.

-With files from The Canadian Press